Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

