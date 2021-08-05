CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $216,660.08

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $216,660.08 and $13,340.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.90 or 1.00026092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.46 or 0.00825972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

