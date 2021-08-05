Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chesswood Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock.

CHWWF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $11.21.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

