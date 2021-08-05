CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.98. 66,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.