CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 6,052 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

NYSE GDDY traded down $9.86 on Thursday, hitting $73.64. 115,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

