CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.26 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

