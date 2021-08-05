CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.17. 35,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $130.48 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.