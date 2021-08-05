CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $581,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,996. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

