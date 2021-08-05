CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,709.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,498.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

