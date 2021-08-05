CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,102 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.73. 23,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

