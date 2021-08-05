Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167.33 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $167.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,627 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

