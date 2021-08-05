Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 86,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,788. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.