ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

CDXC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 489,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $561.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68.

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

