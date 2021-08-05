Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

