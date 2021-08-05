Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCIV opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

