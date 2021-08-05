CIBC Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SCCAF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

