CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services (TSE:ISV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ISV traded up C$2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.10. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.79. The company has a market cap of C$526.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$17.20 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.6410286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

