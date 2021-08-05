Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 21.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $48,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $25.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.21. 7,956,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,831. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.