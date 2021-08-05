Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI stock traded down $25.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 453,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,042 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

