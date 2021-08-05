Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $170.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.50 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.
CI stock traded down $25.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,725. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.81.
In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.