Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $170.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.50 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.

CI stock traded down $25.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,725. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

