Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 878% compared to the average volume of 1,249 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $2,883,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of CNK opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

