Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

XMPT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96.

