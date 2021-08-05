Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,927 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $852,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYD opened at $10.13 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

