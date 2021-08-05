Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.