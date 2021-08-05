Citadel Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

