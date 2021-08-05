Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

