Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBCP. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.