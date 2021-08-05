Citigroup Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Neutral

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $198.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Shares of NVRO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

