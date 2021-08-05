Citigroup Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Underperform

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NYSE:CAH traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 155,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

