Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

