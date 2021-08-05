CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.59

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.15. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 101,119 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2982 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.