Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.