Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $115.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

