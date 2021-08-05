Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 624,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,402. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.