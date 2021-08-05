Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 624,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,402. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
