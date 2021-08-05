Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 624,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,402. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

