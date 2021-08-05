Clean Yield Group Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $22.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,013.11. 32,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,484. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $1,002.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $914.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $30,088,535. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

