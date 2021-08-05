Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.