Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.67. 6,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

