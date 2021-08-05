Clean Yield Group Sells 410 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 245,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,929. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.