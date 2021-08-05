Clean Yield Group Sells 9,293 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

