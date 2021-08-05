Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCO. increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 1,392,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,870. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 2,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 370,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

