Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.37

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 5131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $91,957,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $13,852,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $7,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

