CLSA Trims 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Target Price to $27.00

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price objective trimmed by CLSA from $39.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

