CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

