Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,740 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,740 ($35.80).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,779 ($36.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,646.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 461 shares of company stock worth $1,204,127.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

