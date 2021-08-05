Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.23

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 143190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

