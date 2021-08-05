Coinsbit Token (CNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151,230.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $998,519.37 and $151,230.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00061999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00985883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

