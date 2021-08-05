Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Mitchell P. Rales Acquires 125,000 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

