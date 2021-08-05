Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.07. 64,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,733. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $562,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,413,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

