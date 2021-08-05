Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 527,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

